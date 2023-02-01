MX TOKEN Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.68 Million (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. MX TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $92.16 million and $1.68 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MX TOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00003985 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MX TOKEN has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MX TOKEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00398998 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,476.73 or 0.28006731 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.48 or 0.00585844 BTC.

MX TOKEN Profile

MX TOKEN’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com.

MX TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MX TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MX TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MX TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MX TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.