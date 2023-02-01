Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,664 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of KBR worth $14,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 394.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth $78,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of KBR by 103.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

KBR traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 355,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,233. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $56.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

