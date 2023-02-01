Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $36,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 451,707 shares of company stock worth $35,781,359 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,422,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,879,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.48. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $141.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

