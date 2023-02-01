Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 244 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadcom Price Performance

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $589.63. 512,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,227. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $559.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.97. The company has a market capitalization of $246.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

