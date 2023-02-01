Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

DE stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $420.88. 387,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,225. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $431.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.01 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $10,368,901 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

