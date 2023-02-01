Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $16.38 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $3.59 on Wednesday, reaching $181.64. 1,445,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,210. The firm has a market cap of $157.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $232.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.28.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

