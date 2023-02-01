Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,181 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.8% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Amgen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 4.2 %

Amgen stock traded down $10.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,990. The company has a market capitalization of $128.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.27. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.07.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.