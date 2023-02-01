MUSE ENT NFT Price Tops $0.0084 on Exchanges (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and $11.99 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MUSE ENT NFT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 97.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.59 or 0.00402554 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000112 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,709.38 or 0.28256341 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.00571033 BTC.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00818097 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $76.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MUSE ENT NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MUSE ENT NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.