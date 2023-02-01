M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.32.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $156.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.24 and its 200-day moving average is $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

