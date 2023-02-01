MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Announces Earnings Results

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE MSCI traded up $25.00 on Tuesday, hitting $531.56. The company had a trading volume of 752,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,080. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $492.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.15. MSCI has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $564.27.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 26.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after buying an additional 251,686 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 312.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 953.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,182,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.70.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.