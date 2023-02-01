Mplx Lp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.775 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd.

Mplx has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Mplx has a payout ratio of 85.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Mplx to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.9%.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE:MPLX opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mplx by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Mplx by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mplx by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 48,516 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Mplx by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Further Reading

