MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Trading Up 0.8%

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €18.34 ($19.93) and last traded at €18.15 ($19.73). Approximately 93,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 153,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.00 ($19.57).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MOR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.13) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.96) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($13.04) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €12.50 ($13.59) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.