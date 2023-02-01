Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.86 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001928 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $248.58 million and $7.86 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00084774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00058921 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025567 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000277 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 557,015,032 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

