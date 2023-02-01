Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) versus Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Critical Comparison

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Kodiak Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Kodiak Sciences 2 3 3 0 2.13

Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 151.35%. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus target price of $25.11, suggesting a potential upside of 210.78%. Given Kodiak Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kodiak Sciences is more favorable than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$73.96 million N/A N/A Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$266.99 million ($6.83) -1.18

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Kodiak Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Kodiak Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -31.95% -28.20% Kodiak Sciences N/A -62.79% -43.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monte Rosa Therapeutics beats Kodiak Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers. The company also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers; NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn's disease, neurodegenerative disease, diabetes, and liver disease; VAV1, a target protein for autoimmune diseases; and BCL11A, a therapeutically-relevant protein in hemoglobinopathies. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD. The company was founded by Stephen A. Charles and Victor Perlroth in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

