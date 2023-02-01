MOBOX Price Up 10.3% This Week (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. MOBOX has a total market cap of $94.87 million and $9.63 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX token can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00002350 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,642,737 tokens. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

