Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBPFF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 169 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Investec began coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

