Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MG traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.47 million, a PE ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.46. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 0.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mistras Group by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 15,579 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mistras Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

