Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) President Sells $40,368.00 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $40,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,822 shares in the company, valued at $777,639.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MSBIP stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,427. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $26.75.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

