Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) President Sells $40,368.00 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $40,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,822 shares in the company, valued at $777,639.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of MSBIP stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,427. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $26.75.
Midland States Bancorp Company Profile
