Metawar (METAWAR) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Metawar (METAWAR) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Metawar has a market capitalization of $161.95 million and $91.21 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metawar token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metawar has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 89.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00397273 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,415.65 or 0.27885647 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.40 or 0.00588517 BTC.

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00068469 USD and is up 19.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $52.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

