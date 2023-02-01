Metahero Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $25.84 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Metahero has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $25.84 million and $724,397.28 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

