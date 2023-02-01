Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 812,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,781,000. A10 Networks comprises about 1.6% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 1.11% of A10 Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in A10 Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 31,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 661.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 73,495 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ATEN shares. BWS Financial upped their price objective on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

ATEN traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 104,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,400. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.02. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.96 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 20.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $91,082.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,925.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $91,082.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,925.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,763 shares of company stock worth $1,555,514 in the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

