Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of MLAB opened at $194.54 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $114.21 and a 1-year high of $286.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -255.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.12.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.24. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $58.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -84.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total value of $438,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,101,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total transaction of $438,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,976 shares in the company, valued at $12,101,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $441,399.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,002.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,815. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.