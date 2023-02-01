Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Mercury Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.90-2.08 EPS.

MRCY stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $49.99. The company had a trading volume of 462,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,013. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.08, a P/E/G ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $227.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

