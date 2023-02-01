Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRKGet Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,925,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,206 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $251,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.75. 2,782,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,358,510. The firm has a market cap of $270.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.01 and a 200 day moving average of $98.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 568,963 shares of company stock valued at $58,033,827. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

