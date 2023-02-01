Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 36.21%. The firm had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.17. 4,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,731. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MBIN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,700 shares in the company, valued at $917,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 58.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,971 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

