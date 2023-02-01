MELD Price Hits $0.0220 on Major Exchanges (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. MELD has a total market capitalization of $32.84 million and $1.72 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MELD has traded down 10% against the dollar. One MELD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MELD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 90.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00399329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,468.79 or 0.28029961 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00588566 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,495,212,649 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02267907 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,665,585.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.