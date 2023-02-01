MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Holdings Cut by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 146,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 61,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 118,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MDU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 178,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,170. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

