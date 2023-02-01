Mattern Capital Management LLC Invests $386,000 in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,268,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,976 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 260.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,218,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,646,000 after buying an additional 881,162 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 323.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 518,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 396,300 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 374,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after buying an additional 136,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 72.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 118,642 shares in the last quarter.

PWZ stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16.

