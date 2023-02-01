MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.35

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.35 and last traded at $98.12, with a volume of 146840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. Barclays upped their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.30.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.12 and its 200-day moving average is $82.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 139.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 121.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MasTec by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 37.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.