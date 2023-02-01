MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.35

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.35 and last traded at $98.12, with a volume of 146840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.23.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. Barclays upped their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.30.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.12 and its 200-day moving average is $82.59.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 139.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 121.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MasTec by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 37.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
