Mary Kathryn Riskey Sells 2,188 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $38,815.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWO traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 767,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,171. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 155,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWO. Barclays increased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

