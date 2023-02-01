Mary Kathryn Riskey Sells 2,188 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $38,815.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TWO traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 767,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,171. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.65.
Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on TWO. Barclays increased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.
Two Harbors Investment Company Profile
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.