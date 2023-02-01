Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Buys £19,986.01 in Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) insider Angela Bromfield bought 5,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £19,986.01 ($24,683.23).

Marshalls Stock Performance

Shares of Marshalls stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 343.80 ($4.25). 907,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Marshalls plc has a 1 year low of GBX 216.40 ($2.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 733 ($9.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £869.71 million and a P/E ratio of 1,618.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 297.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 325.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSLH. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Marshalls from GBX 380 ($4.69) to GBX 280 ($3.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

Further Reading

