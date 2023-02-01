Mark C. Pigott Sells 70,937 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 70,937 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $7,729,295.52. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,192,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,582,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,713. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $112.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average of $66.62.

PACCAR’s stock is scheduled to split on Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 7th.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 17.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobam bought a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $36,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.67 to $66.67 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $63.33 to $64.67 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

About PACCAR

Get Rating

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

