MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Cut to $42.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $44.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.40% from the stock’s current price.

HZO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

HZO stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $507.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MarineMax will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in MarineMax by 74.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

