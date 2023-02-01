Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.11 EPS

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $128.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.28. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $70.33 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,061,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,717,000 after purchasing an additional 416,986 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $14,126,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

