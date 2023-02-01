Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,461 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

MPC opened at $128.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $70.33 and a 12 month high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

