Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $51.17 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $51.17 million and $56,940.02 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00044998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019125 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004277 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00215357 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001667 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $42,335.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.