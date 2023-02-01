Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading Down 4.4%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 403,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,618,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

MGNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Magnite to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Magnite from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Magnite to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. On average, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Magnite by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Magnite by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Magnite by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magnite by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Magnite by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

