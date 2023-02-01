MAGIC (MAGIC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $129.74 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $282.25 million and $129.74 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAGIC has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One MAGIC token can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00005851 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 97% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.14 or 0.00398927 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,467.77 or 0.28001724 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00584472 BTC.

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 208,824,905 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars.

