Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading Down 6%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) shares dropped 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.21. Approximately 2,092,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,075,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on M. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Macy’s Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter worth $37,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Stories

