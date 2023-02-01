LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $177.63

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $177.63 and last traded at $176.80, with a volume of 193863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVMUY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €845.00 ($918.48) to €880.00 ($956.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €715.00 ($777.17) to €720.00 ($782.61) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €862.00 ($936.96) to €900.00 ($978.26) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $772.17.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.76.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Cuts Dividend

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.8189 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th.

(Get Rating)

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.