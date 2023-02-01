LSV Asset Management Sells 10,200 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.21% of D.R. Horton worth $48,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,101,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,187,000 after purchasing an additional 65,868 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI stock opened at $98.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.94. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $98.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,130. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

