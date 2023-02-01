LSV Asset Management Has $49.88 Million Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,851,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.48% of O-I Glass worth $49,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in O-I Glass by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 63,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in O-I Glass by 120.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 10.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in O-I Glass by 19.7% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 14.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Trading Up 2.6 %

O-I Glass stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OI. StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

O-I Glass Company Profile



O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

