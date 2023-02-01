Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Reaches $0.0835 on Top Exchanges

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Locus Chain has a market cap of $133.20 million and $658,024.44 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0835 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

