Lmcg Investments LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,779 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWH. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,375,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,535,000 after purchasing an additional 674,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3,218.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 996,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 966,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 897,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,915,000 after acquiring an additional 75,834 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 778,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after acquiring an additional 194,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 719,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 196,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

