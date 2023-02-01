Linear (LINA) Trading 0% Lower This Week

Linear (LINA) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Linear has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $70.32 million and $2.32 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Linear

Linear’s genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

