Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,837 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.32% of Lincoln National worth $23,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 10.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of LNC opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

