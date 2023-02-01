Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd.
Limestone Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Limestone Bancorp to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.
Limestone Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of LMST opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $26.20.
Limestone Bancorp Company Profile
Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.
