Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd.

Limestone Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Limestone Bancorp to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Limestone Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LMST opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

Institutional Trading of Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 67,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

