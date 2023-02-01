Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.16

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and traded as high as $6.31. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 616,143 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $709.76 million, a PE ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79.

Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWLG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 483.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 1,642,268 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 4,724.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 554,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,882,000 after purchasing an additional 421,210 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 127.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 222,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company which engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers the P2ICTM technology platform which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

