Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.16

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and traded as high as $6.31. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 616,143 shares.
Lightwave Logic Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $709.76 million, a PE ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79.
Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightwave Logic
About Lightwave Logic
Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company which engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers the P2ICTM technology platform which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.
See Also
