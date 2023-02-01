Lido DAO (LDO) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00009067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and $110.58 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 838,092,539 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

