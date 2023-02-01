Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Increased to $248.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $240.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.38.

Lennox International Stock Performance

LII opened at $260.62 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Lennox International by 211.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 94.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

